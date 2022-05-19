Indrani Mukerjea gets bail, SC says she has already spent 6.5 years in jail

GST Council recommendations not binding on Centre, states: Both can legislate on it says SC

Gyanvapi Mosque case: SC to hear matter on Friday, directs Varanasi court not to pass any order

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: The Supreme Court has directed the Varanasi court not to pass any order relating to the Gyanvapi Mosque case, while adding that it would hear the matter in detail on Friday at 3 pm.

The Supreme Court is hearing an appeal filed agains the order of the Varanasi court which had ordered a videographed survey of the complex, where it had been reported this week that a 'Shivling' had been found. Earlier the survey report had been submitted in the Varanasi court in a sealed cover.

In the Supreme Court, the Hindu plaintiffs sought adjournment till Friday on the ground that their lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain was unwell. The mosque management committee today sought the suspension of the proceedings before the Varanasi trial court. The counsel, Huzefa Ahmadi said that now an application had been moved before the Varanasi court seeking demolition of a wall.

On Tuesday, the apex Court had issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of a district court regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, and had passed an interim order that while the area within the mosque where an alleged Shivling was said to be found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.

Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee joint secretary Syed Mohammad Yasin had claimed that the mosque management was not heard before Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued the order.

In his order on Thursday last, District Civil Judge Diwakar had turned down a plea by the mosque committee to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed advocate commissioner by the court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex.

The judge also appointed two more advocates to help the court commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had on Friday last refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey. The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey.

Three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from the two sides and an assistant besides a videography team carried out the survey.