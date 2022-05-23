Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi District Court to hear civil suit today; Security tightened

Explained: ‘Shivling’ or fountain, what is the Gyanvapi row about

Lucknow, May 23: District judge court in Varanasi is set to hear the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case from Monday, for which the security has been tightened in the area. On May 20, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of all related files, from the civil judge (senior division) court.

District government counsel (civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey said the district judge court will on Monday make clear the points on which the hearing would start.

Meanwhile, senior police officials, on Monday, said that adequate security arrangements had been made to ensure that there was no trouble from any side over the hearing of the case.

"We have deployed adequate forces and barricades have been put up as precautionary measure," said a senior official.

Five women devotees, Rakhi Singh of Delhi, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak, all of Varanasi, had on April 18, 2021 filed a petition seeking daily worship of goddess Shringar Gauri on the mosque premises, in the court of civil judge.

On May 17, the court sacked Mishra following complaints of leaking information and asked special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh to table the survey report on May 19.

On May 20, while hearing the petition of AIM Committee, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case and transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees from civil judge (senior division) to the district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the 'complexities' and 'sensitivity' of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

