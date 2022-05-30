YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Varanasi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi District court to continue hearing on maintainability today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Varanasi, May 30: A district court, will on Monday continue hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, fixed May 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi District court to continue hearing on maintainability today

    "The Muslim side's arguments on the maintainability of the case remained incomplete today, which they will continue on May 30 -- the date fixed by the court for the next hearing," said District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh.

    The caretakers of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Saturday urged the district court not to release survey videos and pictures in the public domain, reported Live Law.

    After the survey ended in May, the lawyers of the Hindu plaintiffs claimed to have found a shivling - an idol representing the Hindu deity Shiva - in the wazu khana, or ablution tank, in the mosque.

    The court had on May 24 fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

    Singh on Tuesday had said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

    On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

    Comments

    More varanasi News  

    Read more about:

    Gyanvapi row varanasi

    Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion