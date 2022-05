Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi District court to continue hearing on maintainability today

Explained: ‘Shivling’ or fountain, what is the Gyanvapi row about

Varanasi, May 30: A district court, will on Monday continue hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, fixed May 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.

"The Muslim side's arguments on the maintainability of the case remained incomplete today, which they will continue on May 30 -- the date fixed by the court for the next hearing," said District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh.

The caretakers of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Saturday urged the district court not to release survey videos and pictures in the public domain, reported Live Law.

After the survey ended in May, the lawyers of the Hindu plaintiffs claimed to have found a shivling - an idol representing the Hindu deity Shiva - in the wazu khana, or ablution tank, in the mosque.

The court had on May 24 fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

Singh on Tuesday had said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

