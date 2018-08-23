  • search

Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s bail plea rejected

    Chandigarh, Aug 23: The Panchkula CBI court on Thursday rejected bail application of self styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim who is serving a 20-year jail term in two rape cases.

    The bail pleas filed in connection with another case involving castration of 400 of his followers.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
    Gurmeet Ram Rahim's bail plea was dismissed three days after he had moved the court for it. In the castration case, the Panchkula court had recently framed charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and the one for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons against Gurmeet.

    [As Ram Rahim languishes in jail, his followers celebrate his incarnation]

    He was also charged with criminal conspiracy along with two doctors, Pankaj Garg and M P Singh, allegedly involved in castration of nearly 400 of the sect followers.

    The CBI earlier had filed a charge sheet against Gurmeet and the two doctors for allegedly subjecting the sect followers to castration. It had been alleged that they castrated the men at the Sirsa-based dera telling the victims that it would lead to realisation of god through the dera chief.

    [Court frames charges against 41 accused in Panchkula violence, sedition clauses dropped]

    The charge sheet had been filed by a special CBI court in Panchkula. The agency had registered the case of alleged criminal conspiracy for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons among other charges under the Indian Penal Code against Ram Rahim and others in 2015.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 23:40 [IST]
