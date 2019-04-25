Guna battle: BJP always gives walkover to Jyotiraditya Scindia

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, April 25: Supporters of senior Congress leader and Royal family member Jyotiraditya Scindia are elated after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again fielded a weak candidate in Guna Parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia fled his nomination papers from the Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh on April 20.

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Scindia held a roadshow from Guna to Shivpuri in an especially designed hi-tech chariot carrying all top MP Congress leaders.

The BJP has given the ticket to K P Yadav, who lost the last assembly elections. He had joined the BJP after the Congress denied him the ticket despite being close to Scindia.

However, BJP leaders don't consider Yadav as a weak candidate and maintain that the number of Yadav voters is large in the constituency.

On the other hand, Scindia supporters are convinced of their leader's win and focussing on increasing the victory margin of Scindia.

In 2014, Scindia had defeated his nearest rival and BJP candidate Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya by a margin of 120792 votes.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been representing the seat in the Lok Sabha since 2002 by-election, which was necessitated after the death of his father Madhavrao Scindia in a plane crash in 2001.

Guna is the Parliamentary constituency that has been the bastion of Scindia family.

Grandmother of Jyotiraditya, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, was the first member of the family to enter politics. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Guna in 1957 on a Congress ticket. Later, she joined the Jan Sangh, BJP 's mother party, and won the seat four times from 1989 to 1998.

His father, Madhavrao Scindia, first won the seat as a Jan Sangh candidate in 1971, as an independent in 1977, and as Congress candidate in 1980 and 1999.

Guna Parliamentary constituency consists of eight assembly constituencies: Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi, and Mungaoli. Out of eight assembly seats, four are with the BJP.

Since Scindia has been made Western Uttar Pradesh in-charge, his wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia has been taking care of the campaigning in Guna.

Sources say after the demise of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, the BJP has lost hope of winning the Lok Sabha seat and fields its candidates just for the sake of contesting elections.

A journalist, who covers politics of Madhya Pradesh, says BJP has always been giving a walkover to Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna.

"The BJP is literally convinced that only a member of the Scindia family can win Guna seat. The party had always the option of making Guna election interesting like Amethi, where it has been fielding strong candidate like Smriti Irani against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. However, it never pressurises its members and Jyotiraditya's aunts: Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan chief minister, and Yashodhara Raje, BJP MLA from Shivpuri, to contest against him," says the journalist.