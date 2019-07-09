Gujarati folk singer meets Modi says,'PM gave me Rs 250, said keep practising'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 09: A Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari who dedicated a "Rona Sherma" song to Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him on Monday after it completed 25 crores views.

The Prime Minister had met Rabari as a child and had also given her Rs 250 to encourage her to pursue singing.

Rabari belongs to the Maldhari tribe of Gujarat who are known to live in jungles and are said to be the traditional dairymen of the region and once supplied milk and cheese to the palaces of rajas.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Geeta Rabari is a young and prolific singer from Gujarat, whose works have enthralled Gujaratis globally! I remember encouraging her to pursue singing when she was a child and today, I had the opportunity to interact with her. It was wonderful to know more about her experiences."

The singer told news agency ANI that she decided to meet PM Modi after her latest song "Rona Sherma" - dedicated to the Prime Minister - became a hit.

Geeta Rabari also said that she had met PM Modi when she was a child.

"Back then I sang in my school and he (Narendra Modi) was there. He gave me Rs. 250 as prize and told me that my voice is good and that I should practice and keep singing," she said.

"Now that my Gujarati song has became a hit so I came to seek his blessings," she added.

The singer also said it was this government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme that made her education possible. '