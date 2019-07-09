  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarati folk singer meets Modi says,'PM gave me Rs 250, said keep practising'

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: A Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari who dedicated a "Rona Sherma" song to Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him on Monday after it completed 25 crores views.

    The Prime Minister had met Rabari as a child and had also given her Rs 250 to encourage her to pursue singing.

    Gujarati folk singer meets Modi says,PM gave me Rs 250, said keep practising
    Image Courtesy: @narendramodi

    Rabari belongs to the Maldhari tribe of Gujarat who are known to live in jungles and are said to be the traditional dairymen of the region and once supplied milk and cheese to the palaces of rajas.

    'Statue of Unity' to get another upgrade! Modi to unveil 30 mega projects

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Geeta Rabari is a young and prolific singer from Gujarat, whose works have enthralled Gujaratis globally! I remember encouraging her to pursue singing when she was a child and today, I had the opportunity to interact with her. It was wonderful to know more about her experiences."

    The singer told news agency ANI that she decided to meet PM Modi after her latest song "Rona Sherma" - dedicated to the Prime Minister - became a hit.

    Geeta Rabari also said that she had met PM Modi when she was a child.

    "Back then I sang in my school and he (Narendra Modi) was there. He gave me Rs. 250 as prize and told me that my voice is good and that I should practice and keep singing," she said.

    "Now that my Gujarati song has became a hit so I came to seek his blessings," she added.

    The singer also said it was this government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme that made her education possible. '

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi singer gujarat

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue