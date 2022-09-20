YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Gujarati movie 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for Oscars 2023

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Gujarati coming-of-age drama 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Tuesday.

    Gujarati film Chhello Show is Indias official entry for Oscars 2023

    Titled 'Last Film Show' in English, the movie, directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14. " 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for Oscars 2023," FFI Secretary General Supran Sen told PTI.

    The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale. The movie, which features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.

    The film is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat. It won multiple awards during its festival run, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.

    Comments

    More OSCAR AWARDS News  

    Read more about:

    oscar awards oscar

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X