Gujarat: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India’s first solar-powered village today

New Delhi, Oct 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first solar-powered village on Sunday.

"This project, which is first of its kind, realises the Prime Minister's vision of solarization of the sun-temple town of Modhera. It involved developing a Ground Mounted Solar power plant and more than 1300 Rooftop solar systems on residential & Government buildings, all integrated with Battery Energy storage system (BESS). The project will demonstrate how India's renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers, the Gujarat government claimed on Twitter. Significantly they will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from 9th to 11th October, followed by a visit to Madhya Pradesh on 11th October.

During his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana. This will be followed by Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple at around 6:45 PM, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir at 7:30 pm.

On 10th October, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate various projects at Amod in Bharuch. At around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at 5:30 PM, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects at Jamnagar, a statement from his office said.

On 11th October, at 2:15 pm, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad, after which he will travel to Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where he will perform Darshan and Pooja at around 5:45 PM. This will be followed by dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok at around 6:30 PM, followed by a public function in Ujjain at 7:15 PM.

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 10:10 [IST]