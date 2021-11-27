Israel detects its first case of Covid variant first found in South Africa

New Covid Variant in South Africa: Name, symptoms, origin and all you need to know

New South Africa Covid variant triggers alert in India. List of strains you must Know

Need to be proactive in light of the new 'Omicron' Covid variant: PM Modi

Gujarat mandates RT-PCR test for certain nations over new South Africa variant

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Nov 27: The Gujarat government has made it mandatory for people coming from neighboring countries to carry a negative RT-PCR test report, amid growing concern over new covid strain found in South Africa.

Passengers arriving from Europe, UK, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe will be required to undergo the mandatory Covid testing.

The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected from South Africa, was on Friday designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation, which named it "omicron".

A "variant of concern" is the WHO's top category of worrying Covid variants. The WHO said the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, convened on Friday to assess the B.1.1.529 variant, first reported to the world health body from South Africa on November 24.

Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, the TAG-VE has advised WHO that this "variant should be designated as a Variant of Concern, and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron".

Countries are asked to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, submit complete genome sequences and associated metadata to a publicly available database, such as GISAID and report initial cases/clusters associated with VOC infection to WHO through the IHR mechanism.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 13:44 [IST]