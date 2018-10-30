Gujarat holidays list 2019

The following is the tentative list of holidays in Gujarat for 2019. This list would be updated once the state government officially announces the list of holidays in Gujarat.

Gujarat is the sixth largest Indian state by area and the ninth largest state by population. Gujarat is bordered by Rajasthan to the northeast, Daman and Diu to the south, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Maharashtra to the southeast, Madhya Pradesh to the east, and the Arabian Sea and the Pakistani province of Sindh to the west.

Here is the list of holidays in Gujarat for 2019:

Holiday Day Date Republic Day Saturday January 26 Maha Shivratri Monday March 04 Holi Thursday March 21 Bank Holiday Monday April 01 Cheti Chand Sunday April 07 Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday April 14 Ram Navami Sunday April 14 Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday April 17 Good Friday Friday April 19 Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05 Idul Juha Monday August 12 Independence Day Thursday August 15 Parsi New Year Saturday August 17 Janmashtami Friday August 23 Ganesh Chaturthi Monday September 02 Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10 Raksha Bandhan Saturday September 14 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02 Dasara Tuesday October 08 Deewali Sunday October 27 Vikram Samvat New Year Monday October 28 Bhai Bij Tuesday October 29 Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10 Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12 Christmas Day Wednesday December 25