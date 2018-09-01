Gujarat: Hardik Patel's hunger strike enters Day 9

Ahmedabad, Sep 1: Patidar leader Hardik Patel stopped water intake as his fast demanding reservation for the community in jobs and education enters its 9th day on Saturday.

The Gujarat government on Friday told the High Court of Gujarat that police are not stopping anyone from meeting quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, who is on indefinite fast at his house in Ahmedabad since 25 August. Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has moved the court, alleging that police are not allowing people to meet him.

Also Read | Sedition case: Court asks Hardik Patel to be present on Sep 14

The PAAS has sought removal of police from outside Patel's house on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Patel's launched the strike at his home after the Gujarat government refused permission for various protest venues he had sought.

Hardik Patel's hunger strike A doctor checks the health of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel who is on his indefinite hunger strike for reservation, in Ahmedabad on Friday, Aug 31, 2018. (PTI Photo) With NCP leader Praful Patel NCP leader Praful Patel meets Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel during his indefinite hunger strike for reservation, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018. (PTI Photo) Hardik Patel loses 5 kg The Patidar leader has lost about 5 kg in the past five days. Doctors said that he has also contracted urine infection due to lack of water in his body. PTI file photo Gujarat Congress The Gujarat Congress has asked the state government to intervene and end the indefinite fast. Congress MLA Harshad Ribadiya wrote to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to accept Hardik's demands. PTI file photo