Gujarat elections: PM Modi is a terrific actor, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi saying he was a 'terrific actor'. He claimed that PM Modi only 'cried a few days before elections', and not for farmers or students.

"He is a terrific actor. You will see he will shed tears a few days before election. He will cry for everything but not for farmers. He will also not cry when students have to shell out money for taking admission in college or people have to go to hospital."

Rahul also assured the farmers to waive off the farm loans within 10 days of coming to power after election results are declared on December 18.

The Gandhi scion said his party, if voted to power, would work towards achieving the following goals - providing employment, aiding the small, medium-scale businesses and addressing the agrarian issues.

Rahul also promised to provide a fresh impetus to small and medium scale business in the state. Due to the unfavourable policies of BJP government in the state, Rahul alleged, the entrepreneurs of Gujarat have faced a setback.

In order to boost entrepreneurship, Rahul said, his government would provide loans at low interest rates to the traders and businessmen, rather than the "big industrialists".

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted and said people were demanding answers. 22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule), he tweeted.

On the first of the two-day tour to Gujarat, Rahul travelled Saurashtra districts including Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Amreli and conducted public meetings and touched upon the troubling issue of lower prices of agricultural produces - groundnut and cotton.

OneIndia News