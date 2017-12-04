Gujarat elections: PM Modi congratulates Congress on their 'Aurangzeb Raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened Congress party's dynastic politics to 'Aurangzeb Raj' during an election rally in Valsad's Dharampur.

Invoking Mani Shankar Aiyar's justification of dynastic politics, PM Modi said "Mani Shankar Aiyar said that 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan, it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts its a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule."

"I congratulate the Congress on their 'Aurangzeb Raj.' For us, the well being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command," PM Modi said.

He alleged that the Congress is spreading disinformation against BJP, saying Gujarat people are not naive to believe what they are told.

PM Modi said, "Disinformation like BJP does this and that against Muslims has been spread. This family party made it their main agenda to spread disinformation about BJP. But Gujarat people are not so naive, they have now become sensitive and aware of disinformation."

"Congress can't either tolerate or accept leaders from Gujarat. They have always defamed Gujarat," he added. He further said that Muslim community knew the real nature of Congress party's secularism.

In a veiled attack against Rahul Gandhi's visits to temple in Gujarat, PM said, "Congress would go out of the way to show their secularism but now we are all seeing what they are doing in this election, where they are going. Unfortunately for them, Muslims know their real nature."

