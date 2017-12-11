Gujarat elections: For Congress, ‘vikaas’ is only where they can make money, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance for attempting to derail Gujarat's development journey.

"India is making remarkable strides and the world is realising it. If India is making a mark on the world stage it is due to the 125 crore people of India," said the prime minister.

"UPA did everything possible to derail Gujarat's development journey. To put gas pipelines in Gujarat's villages, the UPA got worried and did everything to stop that. I had to go to the Supreme Court," Modi added.

"Do you see this Sabarmati River? There were circuses held earlier, now see the riverfront. This is development. But for Congress, Vikas is only where they can make money" Modi added.

We started a Pragati Initiative. Through technology, officers from all over India join and we discuss key policy issues. This has helped accelerate the pace of development, he further said.

Who is impacted most by unclean surroundings? Not the rich families but the poor. When we work on Swachh Bharat Mission it helps the poor: PM Narendra Modi said in Ahmedabad.

OneIndia News