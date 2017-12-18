Gujarat Election Results 2017: BJP wins 6th straight time, wrests power from Congress

The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 will be held on Monday. The counting will begin at 8 am and results are expected by afternoon. The 182-member Gujarat Assembly went to polls in two phases on the 9th and 14th of this month. The political fate of 1,828 candidates will be decided in this election. The counting of votes will be held at 37 centres across the state's 33 districts, amid tight security. More than 30,000 personnel have been deployed to monitor the counting process.

Stay tuned here for the live updates for Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017:

9.25 pm: Results declared for all the 182 seats - BJP wins 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat won by NCP. Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent wins 2 and 3 seats respectively.

6:30 pm: Recent elections results have proven that the country is ready for reform, is looking towards things that perform in a positive way and believes in transformation, says Modi at BJP HQ.

6:15 pm: Main Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ki janta ko shat-shat naman karta hun ki unhone vikas ke marg ko chuna: Modi

The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017

4:30 pm: This is a lesson to the parties which indulge in caste-politics and dynasty, says Amit Shah.

Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

1:30 pm: Union Minister Smriti Irani says Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lose even his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi this Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

1:15 pm: Union Minister Rajnath Singh flashes victory sign outside Parliament as trends indicate BJP's victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament. pic.twitter.com/HvZLCGPqCh — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

1:00 pm: Union Minister Smriti Irani says, "It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development," says Union Minister Smriti Irani, on a question about Congress giving a tough fight she said, "jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker's hard work & the people who trusted development".

11:45 am: Jignesh Mewani and Nitinbhai Patel win

11: 15 am: Vijay Rupani wins from Rajkot West seat

11:00 am: Celebrations begin at BJP office in Delhi

10:50 am: Vijay Rupani leading by 21,000 votes from Rajkot West.

10:40 am: People of Gujarat have voted for development, says Nitin Patel.

10:30 am: BJP leading in 102 seats; Congress in 77

10:20 am: BJP leading in 104 seats; Congress in 75

10:15 am: BJP's Anandiben Patel says Congress made false promises about reservations

10:10 am: It was neck-to-neck in seats that went to polls in first phase, but in second phase seats BJP surpassed Congress

10:00 am: BJP way ahead of Congress

9:59 am: PM Modi meets Jaitley and Rajnath in Delhi

9:53 am: BJP leading in 103 seats; Congress in 75

9:52 am: Out of 14 seats in Surat, BJP leading in 10; Congress in 4

9:46 am: BJP leading in 100 seats; Congress in 78

9:45 am: Vijay Rupani leading by 7600 votes from Rajkot West at the end of Counting round 3

9:35 am: BJP leading in 100 seats; Congress in 70

9:30 am: BJP's Jitu Vaghani, contesting from Bhavnagar West seat, leading by 2200 votes

9:25 am: BJP leading in 92 seats; Congress in 83

9:24 am: Ashok Gehlot says exit polls proven wrong

9:19 am: BJP leading in 86 seats; Congress in 84

9:15 am: BJP leading in 85 seats; Congress in 80

9:11 am: Vijay Rupani trailing by 800 votes.

9:09 am: Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil trailing by 1300 votes from Kutch's Mandvi.

9:04 am: BJP leading in 80 seats; Congress in 68

9:03 am: Vijay Rupani trailing from Rajkot West.

9:02 am: OBC leader Alpesh Thakor also leading

9:01 am: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani now leading

9:00 am: BJP leading in 62 seats; Congress in 53

8:57 am: In Bhavnagar Rural, BJP leader Parashottam Solanki leading

8:53 am: BJP leading in 59 seats; Congress in 48

8: 50 am: Gap narrow now, BJP-47, Congress - 40

8: 45 am: BJP leading even in rural areas

8:40 am: Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani trailing

8:35 am: BJP leading in 34 seats. Congress in 17

8:30 am: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti rubbishes questions being raised on EVMs.

[Gujarat Election results 2017: No EVMs can be tampered with, assures CEC AK Joti]

8:25 am: BJP leading in 25 seats, Congress in 12

8:22 am: Incumbent CM Vijay Rupani leading in Rajkot West

8:21 am: BJP's Nitin Patel is leading

8:20 am: BJP leading in 14 seats, Congress in 4

8:17 am: BJP leading in 13 seats, Congress in 3

8:15 am: BJP leading in 4 seats, Congress in 3

8:10 am: First trends to emerge shortly.

8:05 am: EC officials opening sealed boxes containing EVMs.

8:00 am: Counting of votes begin.

7:55 am: Counting to begin shaortly.

7:45 am: EC has installed a total of 1251 cameras across 37 counting centres in in the state.

7:30 am: Congress workers do havans and pray for party's win

7: 15 am: The Election Commission on Sunday night withdrew the notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his TV interviews during Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017.

7:00 am: Heavy security arrangements outside all counting centres.

Visuals from outside a counting centre set up at Polytechnic College in Vadodara. Heavy security deployed. #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/8pyjBMjz5I — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

6:45 am: Seven exit polls say the BJP will retain power in Gujarat

6:40 am: Counting would be held at 37 centres across Gujarat's 33 districts

6:30 am: A total of 977 candidates were in the fray in the first phase of elections, while 851 candidates contested in second phase.

An average 68.41 percent polling was recorded in the two-phase Assembly elections in Gujarat. All EVMs and VVPATs have been kept in strong rooms under tight security arrangements including CCTV surveillance.

The total voter turnout this time has seen a dip of 2.91 percent, as compared to the 2012 polls when 71.32 per cent polling was registered. In terms of numbers, of the total 4.35 crore registered voters, 2.97 crore exercised their right to franchise in the elections held on December 9 and 14.

While the BJP is seeking a sixth straight term in Gujarat, the Congress is aiming to stage a comeback in power after being in the opposition for over two decades.

What happened in 2012 and 2007 Gujarat Assembly elections:

Gujarat Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (182 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 59 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 117 119 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 3 2 Janata Dal (United) JD(U) 1 1 Gujartat Parivartan Party (GPP) - 2 Independents (IND) 2 1

The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 22-years, is likely to retain the government for the sixth consecutive time.

[Exit polls: BJP beats anti-incumbency in Gujarat, but cashes on it in Himachal]

ABP-CSDS predicted outright win for BJP in Gujarat with 117 seats, while the Congress is likely to get 64 seats. Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats and the magic number to form a government is 92 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to dump the 'anti-incumbency factor' and win a clear majority in Gujarat, according to Times Now-VMR exit poll. The exit poll predicts that the BJP would win 113 out of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly while the Congress is likely to win 66 seats.

[Clear that BJP has edge in Gujarat, says Yogendra Yadav on Exit Poll result 2017]

According to C-voter exit poll in Gujarat, the BJP is projected to get 47.4% of the votes versus the Congress' 43.3%. India Today Axis poll has predicted a vote share of 47% for the BJP in Gujarat while it says that Congress may get 42% votes.

OneIndia News