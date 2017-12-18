Gujarat election result 2017: PM Modi flashes victory sign

As ruling BJP leading is in over 100 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen flashing victory sign after he arrived at the Parliament on Monday. The Winter Session of Parliament is underway. As per CNN News18 report, BJP was trending in 104 seats while Congress was ahead in 75 seats. BJP Chief Minister candidate Vijay Rupani won the Rajkot West seat. The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995, winning consecutive elections in the home state of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP registered is inching towards comfortable victory leading in 41 seats against ruling Congress which is ahead in only 22 seats. CM candidates of both the parties, BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhandra Singh of Congress were trailing in their constituencies.

The counting of votes for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and 182 constituencies in Gujarat began this morning. A final announcement from the Election Commission is awaited, as the counting of votes is underway.

Elections were held in two phases in Gujarat on December 9 and 14 and hill state Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign as he arrives at the Parliament. #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/Q4PRNjMpoK — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

Meanwhile, party workers gathered at party HQ to celebrate, as trends indicate BJP's victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

OneIndia News