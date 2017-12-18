Gujarat election result 2017: Congress vote share improves

It's been four hours since the counting of votes has begun on Monday. As per current trends, the Congress will have to opposition party play consecutively fourth time on Monday. But, all is not bad with Congress party performance as the number show. According to data provided by Election Commission of India, as of now, the Congress leading in 72 seats. has secured 75,73,423 votes with a vote share of 41.4 percent. Since the counting is not yet over, Congress is likely to improve the numbers. In 2012, the party had a vote share of 40. 59 percent with 61 seats.

However, 'Rajiv Bhavan', the Congress party headquarter in Gujarat, wore a deserted look as the trends projected BJP's leading over 100 seats.

#Visuals from Congress office in #Ahmedabad as trends indicate BJP's victory in both Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh #GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/VmAe1hHRbI — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

The counting of votes for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and 182 constituencies in Gujarat began this morning. Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9, while elections were held in two phases in Gujarat on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News