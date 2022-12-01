Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE: Can BJP register historic 7th straight win? Voting to start at 8 am

Campaigning ends for first phase of Gujarat election with more promises

Will BJP maintain upper hand in central Gujarat this time like in 2017?

AAP has no scope, Cong no direction: BJP president Nadda on Gujarat elections

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, Dec 01: The stage is set for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election as the polling for the first phase will be held on Thursday on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray.

Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase.

Gujarat Assembly Elections LIVE: Catch all the UPDATES here

Newest First Oldest First Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress and five by the AAP. As many as 339 independents are also in the fray in the first phase of polls. The new poll entrant AAP is contesting in 88 seats. The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats. Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The ate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election as voting begins at 8 am today. The ate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election as voting begins at 8 am today. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate. Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase. The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats. The new poll entrant AAP is contesting in 88 seats. As many as 339 independents are also in the fray in the first phase of polls. Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress and five by the AAP.