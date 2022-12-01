For Quick Alerts
Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE: Can BJP register historic 7th straight win? Voting to start at 8 am
Ahmedabad, Dec 01: The stage is set for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election as the polling for the first phase will be held on Thursday on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray.
Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase.
