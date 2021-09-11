YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 11: Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani has submitted his resignation. He submitted his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat.

      Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns ahead of election next year, why? | Oneindia News

      The resignation comes ahead of the assembly elections to be held in the state next year. There have been several developments in Gujarat following a meeting in Gandhinagar.

      Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

      After tendering his resignation, Rupani told reporters that he is grateful to the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as CM. He however did not respond to questions about the reasons behind the resignation.

      Rupani said that he had worked as CM for five years which is a long time. He added that a change of guard is a natural process in the BJP. I will continue to work under the leadership of the BJP's national president. The people have repeatedly reposed faith in the BJP for the past five years, Rupani also told reporters.

      More VIJAY RUPANI News  

      Read more about:

      vijay rupani gujarat

      For Daily Alerts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X