Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani has submitted his resignation. He submitted his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns ahead of election next year, why? | Oneindia News

The resignation comes ahead of the assembly elections to be held in the state next year. There have been several developments in Gujarat following a meeting in Gandhinagar.

After tendering his resignation, Rupani told reporters that he is grateful to the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as CM. He however did not respond to questions about the reasons behind the resignation.

Rupani said that he had worked as CM for five years which is a long time. He added that a change of guard is a natural process in the BJP. I will continue to work under the leadership of the BJP's national president. The people have repeatedly reposed faith in the BJP for the past five years, Rupani also told reporters.