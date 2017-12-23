Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Dy CM Nitin Patel to take oath on Dec 26

Swearing in ceremony of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel to take place at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground on 26th December at 11 AM in Ahmedabad.

The BJP on Friday decided to continue Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Nitin Patel to be the Deputy Chief Minister. BJP observers for Gujarat, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Saroj Pandey announced their names after consulting BJP MLAs in Ahmedabad. BJP National General Secretary Bhupinder Yadav was also present.

While many in the BJP maintained that Rupani might well become the CM again, the name of Mansukh Mandaviya was also doing the rounds. He is a union minister and Rajya Sabha member whose term ends in April 2018.

Vijay Rupani won the Rajkot West constituency after trailing in initial trends for assembly election results on December 18. Rupani defeated Congress candidate Indranil Rajyguru by a margin of over 25,000 votes. Nitin Patel won the Mehsana seat, the centre of the Patidar community's agitation in 2015 for reservation.

