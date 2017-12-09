Gandhinagar, Dec 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi are two of the most prominent political rivals in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.

Although they are not contesting the polls, the entire election machinery of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Gujarat is being driven by PM Modi and Rahul.

On Saturday, as polling started for the first phase of the Gujarat elections, the PM and the soon-to-be Congress president urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers and make the entire election process successful.

Both the rivals also have special messages for young and first-time voters to go out and vote.

"Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," tweeted Modi.

Rahul also tweeted and appealed to janata (public) of Gujarat to vote in a massive manner. He also welcomed the first-time voters of Gujarat to participate in the elections.

मतदाताओं की भागीदारी लोकतंत्र की आत्मा होती है। गुजरात चुनाव में पहली बार वोट डाल रहे युवा साथियों का बहुत स्वागत और अभिनन्दन। गुजरात की जनता से अपील है कि भारी संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व को सफल बनाएं। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 9, 2017

The second and final phase of Gujarat polls is scheduled on December 14. The election results of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be declared on December 18.

The first phase of polling will see voting in 89 constituencies of the state.

According to the Gujarat Election Commission, 27,158 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in 24,689 polling stations in the first phase of elections on Saturday.

Incumbent chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, expressed confidence of winning the polls without any contest on Saturday. On Friday, even Rahul told reporters that the Congress is going to unseat the BJP from Gujarat.

OneIndia News