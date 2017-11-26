Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP to hold ‘Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath’ sessions today

Several senior BJP leaders, including Arun Jaitley and Amit Shah, will today tune in to Prime Minister's monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' over cups of chai in poll-bound Gujarat. BJP has planned a programme called Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath to enthrall voters.

The event, to be held at all 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats, is named 'Mann ki Baat - Chai Ke Saath'.

While BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the program in the Dariyapur constituency in Ahmedabad, the Union finance minister will have tea with people at a booth in Adajan area of the Surat-West seat, said a party release.

Other party leaders who would join the program at various places are Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Uma Bharti, Smriti Irani, Jual Oram, Parshottam Rupala, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, chief minister Vijay Rupani and several Gujarat ministers, MLAs and MPs.

Today's event is being organised ahead of PM Modi's three-day tour in poll-bound Gujarat where he will address rallies on November 27 and 29 in Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat.

OneIndia News