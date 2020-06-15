Gujarat: Aftershocks rattle Kutch post earthquake

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Ahmedabad, Jun 15: As many as 14 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the area, officials said on Monday. No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

On Sunday night, an earthquake was recorded with its epicentre 10 km North-North East (NNE) of Bhachau in Kutch. After that 14 aftershocks rattled the area, including an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude at 12.57 pm on Monday with its epicentre 15 km NNE of Bachau, a scientist from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

"We are analysing today's quake scientifically to determine whether it is an aftershock or a new earthquake on a different fault line. As of now, we are counting it and other quakes in the region as aftershocks of the last night's earthquake," ISR scientist Santosh Kumar said.

Apart from the earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, an aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was recorded at 10.02 am on Monday with its epicentre six km East-North East of Bhachau, another ISR official said.

At 1.01 pm, another aftershock of 3.6 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre being 11 km NNE of Bhachau. Earthquakes of various magnitudes of 3.1, 2.9, 2.5, 2.4, 1.7, 1.6 and 1.4 have been recorded till Monday afternoon, the official said. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, he added.