    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Ministry of Education (MoE) appealed to the Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Saturday to follow all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy. It also assured the students that all possible efforts are being made by the government to bring them back from Ukraine, PTI reported.

    Guidelines released for Indian students in Ukraine

    "Government of India is making all possible efforts to bring our students back from Ukraine. We appeal to our students to follow all advisories and guidelines being issued by the MEA and the Indian embassy," the MoE said in a tweet.

    About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the east European country entered its third day on Saturday. Many of the students are studying medicine in Kharkiv and Kyiv.

    About 2,500 of them are from Gujarat and 2,320 from Kerala. As tensions escalated in Ukraine and worried families back in India counted the hours till their children returned home, several state governments requested the Centre to make immediate arrangements for their safe evacuation.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 15:36 [IST]
    X