Guidelines for Indian students studying in Russia

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Indian Embassy in Russia has reassured all students that at present there is no security reasons for them to leave.

The statement comes after the Embassy received messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country.

"The Embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave. The Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students," it said in a statement.

"Certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place. If students have concerns regrading these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so," it said.

Regarding the academic programs, the Embassy has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode. Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption.

