GST Council approves electronic invoicing system, e-ticketing in multiplex

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 21: Nirmala Sitharaman, who took over as Finance Minister last month, presided over the 35th meeting of the GST Council. All states expect Karnataka, Mizoram and Telangana were represented in the meeting.

A slew of decisions were made at the meet and were announced by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan.

Bhushan said that the GST Council decides to extend tenure of GST Anti-Profiteering Authority by two years.

For ease of GST Registration businesses can use Aadhaar against various other documents required earlier, Bhushan said. "One of the major changes that we've made is for the ease of GST registration. In the earlier system, people had to give various documents. Now we have decided to use Aadhaar. By using Aadhaar several advantages will occur to the business. The person who is applying can go online, using his Aadhaar number through OTP authentication he can register himself on the GSTN portal and get GSTN registration number," Bhushan said.

GST Council extends date for filing annual returns under GST by two months to 30 August, 2019 from the earlier June 30. New GST return filing system to be applicable from 1 Jan, 2020.

Here are the other decisions that were announced:

GST Council sends proposal to reduce GST rate on EVs to 5% from 12% and on electric charger to 12% from 18% to fitment committee.

GST Council approves electronic invoicing system, e-ticketing in multiplex.

Fitment Committee to take a relook at rate reduction on EVs.

Council approved setting of state and area-based GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT); some states to have more than one GSTAT.