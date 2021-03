GST collection in December at all-time high with over Rs 1.15 lakh crore revenue

GST collection rises 7% to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in February

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 01: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2021 is Rs 1.13 trillion, revealed the government data on Monday.

Of the total gross collections, CGST is about Rs 21,092 crore, SGST is Rs 27,273 crore, IGST is Rs 55,253 crore (including Rs 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,525 crore (including Rs 660 crore collected on import of goods).