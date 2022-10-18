Grievance Redressal Index 2022: UIDAI tops for second consecutive month

Govt approves Aadhaar ordinance to allow its use as ID proof for Bank accounts, SIM connection

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which oversees Aadhaar, has once again topped September rankings report published by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), for resolving most public grievances among all government ministries and government departments. This is the second consecutive month UIDAI has topped the said rankings.

UIDAI has been a top performer in resolution of Public Grievances received through Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), and making continuous efforts to make Aadhaar holders experience better.

Can't use Aadhaar for forensic matches: UIDAI tells Delhi HC

UIDAI has a strong grievance redressal ecosystem in place comprising of UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, Technology Centre, and engaged contact centre partners. A coherent system is enabling UIDAI to resolve around 92% of CRM Grievances within a week.

The organization is facilitating ease of living, and is further committed to strengthen its Grievance Redressal Mechanism. UIDAI is gradually rolling out state-of-the-art Open-Source CRM solution. The new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been designed with advanced features to enhance UIDAI service delivery to residents.

The new CRM Solution has the capability to support multi-channels like phone call, email, Chatbot, web portal, social media, letter, and walk-in through which the grievances can be lodged, tracked and resolved effectively.

Pan-India rollout of phone and IVRS services in 12 languages has been completed. This gives residents a completely new user experience with unique features on IVRS like check Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, information on enrolment centre location etc.

Further rollout of other channels under new CRM solution is under progress. UIDAI is committed to serve residents, and has been a facilitator for both ease of living and ease of doing business.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 17:29 [IST]