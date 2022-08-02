Grenade attack on police post in J&K

Grenade blast near Pathankot, all check-posts put on high alert

Jammu, Aug 02: Terrorists threw a grenade at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Tuesday, prompting police and Army to launch a massive cordon and search operation in the area, news agency PTI reported.

The grenade exploded on the roof of the police post without causing injuries to anyone, sources said.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said, "A grenade blast has occurred near the premises of police post Ind, which falls in the jurisdiction of police station Gool."

Earlier, police sources had said that a crude bomb had been thrown at the police post.

The Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter, the ADGP said.

The special operation group (SoG) and Army teams have been mobilised for cordon and search operations, he said.

An alert has been sounded in the district and a case registered.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 11:42 [IST]