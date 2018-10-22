Grappling with internal problem, Pakistan PM taking twitter route to solve Kashmir problem!

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan seems to be under tremendous pressure to deliver not only internal politics of Pakistan, diplomatic issues but also to bail out economy of the country which is sinking. But he also has to keep the real masters in the country happy - the military - to remain in power. So he keeps talking about the Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan tweeted: "[I] strongly condemn the news cycle of killing of innocent Kashmiries in IOK by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people."

On which the official spokesperson of ministry of external affairs Raveesh Kumar said: "The remarks made by Pakistan's Prime Minister in his tweet today are deeply regrettable. Instead of making comments on India's internal affairs, Pakistan leadership should look inwards and address its own issues. Pakistan would serve the interest of the people of the region by taking credible action against all kind of support to terrorism and terror infrastructure from all territories under its control rather than supporting and glorifying terrorists and terror activities against India and its other neighbours. Pakistan's deceitful stand on dialogue, while supporting terror and violence, stands exposed to the whole world."

Strategic experts say, "This could be a desperate attempt by the Pakistan premier to divert attention from the home front as Imran Khan's popularity is going down drastically. So he is making all kinds of efforts to wrest it but he has still to learn a lot in politics and Kashmir is not as simple as in issue that can be solved by twitter messages."