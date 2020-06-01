  • search
    Govt to infuse Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs

    New Delhi, June 01: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government has taken key steps to boost MSMEs and Rs 20,000 crore has been infused into the sector.

    "The Cabinet today has approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs, this will benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs," he added.

    Prakash Javadekar
    The government will provide guarantee coverage of up to 85 percent for loans up to Rs 5 lakh and 75 percent for loans beyond Rs 5 lakh from financial institutions.

    The scheme provides debt facility to distressed MSEMs up to 15 percent of the promoter contribution or Rs 75 lakh to promoters. The promoters can, in turn, infuse the amount into the MSME as equity, thereby enhancing the liquidity and maintain the debt-equity ratio.

    Key Takeaways from cabinet briefing: Cheap loans for farmers, relaxed norms for MSMEs

    The quasi equity provision with the guarantee balances the risks and rewards between the lender and the customer. In a situation where an outright loan is too risky quasi equity with guarantee will provide the requisite financing to the company, the Centre said.

    The Rs 20,000 crore fund is expected to benefit nearly two lakh MSMEs.

    PM Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet meeting, earlier today. This was the first meeting of Union Cabinet after Central Government entered into its second year in office. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also met PM Modi at his residence today.

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 17:08 [IST]
