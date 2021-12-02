YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt tells Lok Sabha 64 cases under CBI probe for more than 5 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 02: A total of 64 cases are under CBI investigation for more than five years, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

    Govt tells Lok Sabha 64 cases under CBI probe for more than 5 years

    In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said as many as 1,256 cases are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and of these, 64 are pending for more than five years.

    Meanwhile the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill. Meanwhile the government also filed its reply over the dominance of big tech platforms on the internet.

    "The government is aware of growing risks of dominance of various big tech platforms on the Internet and is deploying tools and capabilities to deal with the same...[we are] actively working with social media intermediaries. Presently, there is no proposal for enactment of a law by the Ministry in this regard," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a written reply.

    (PTI)

    More WINTER SESSION News  

    Read more about:

    winter session cbi

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 9:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X