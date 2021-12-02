Govt tells Lok Sabha 64 cases under CBI probe for more than 5 years

Parliament roundup: On day 2, Oppn Parties walk out of RS, LS; protest over MPs' suspension and more

India

New Delhi, Dec 02:

New Delhi, Dec 02: A total of 64 cases are under CBI investigation for more than five years, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said as many as 1,256 cases are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and of these, 64 are pending for more than five years.

Meanwhile the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill. Meanwhile the government also filed its reply over the dominance of big tech platforms on the internet.

"The government is aware of growing risks of dominance of various big tech platforms on the Internet and is deploying tools and capabilities to deal with the same...[we are] actively working with social media intermediaries. Presently, there is no proposal for enactment of a law by the Ministry in this regard," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a written reply.

(PTI)

Thursday, December 2, 2021, 9:16 [IST]