Govt taking effective action against fugitives: Rajnath Singh

Kanpur (UP), Sep 11: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the central agencies were taking effective action against bank-fraud accused Mehul Choksi and others who have fled the country.

In a reply over Choksi's recent video, Singh told reporters that it was for the first time in history when the government had enacted effective laws to deal with such fugitives.

Be assured, our government is taking effective action against those who fled from the country after committing bank frauds... Action would be taken in future too, the Union minister said.

Asked about Kerala Independent MLA P C George's remarks against a nun who was allegedly raped by a bishop, Singh said the use of derogatory words by a people's representative was nothing but a sign of the declining standards of the present politics.

The home minister added that it was the duty of the state government to take action.

