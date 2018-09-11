  • search

Govt taking effective action against fugitives: Rajnath Singh

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kanpur (UP), Sep 11: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the central agencies were taking effective action against bank-fraud accused Mehul Choksi and others who have fled the country.

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh
    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

    In a reply over Choksi's recent video, Singh told reporters that it was for the first time in history when the government had enacted effective laws to deal with such fugitives.

    Be assured, our government is taking effective action against those who fled from the country after committing bank frauds... Action would be taken in future too, the Union minister said.

    Asked about Kerala Independent MLA P C George's remarks against a nun who was allegedly raped by a bishop, Singh said the use of derogatory words by a people's representative was nothing but a sign of the declining standards of the present politics.

    The home minister added that it was the duty of the state government to take action.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh mehul choksi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue