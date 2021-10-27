PM says notion that Army, police meant for men no longer exists, lauds rise in number of women cops

PM Modi to visit Italy, UK from Oct 29 to Nov 2 for G-20 summit, COP-26 conference

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission: What we know about the scheme, so far?

Govt reconstitutes Economic Advisory Council to PM, Debroy retained as head

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 27: The government has reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for a period of two years while retaining noted economist Bibek Debroy as the Chairman.

"The prime minister has approved the reconstitution of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the cabinet secretariat said in a notification.

While V Anantha Nageswaran has been dropped, Rakesh Mohan (former deputy governor of RBI), Poonam Gupta (director general of NCAER) and TT Ram Mohan (professor, IIM Ahmedabad) have been appointed as part-time members of the reconstituted EAC-PM.

The other part-time members of the Council include Sajid Chenoy, Neelkanth Mishra and Nilesh Shah.

According to the notification, the terms of reference of the Council include to analyse any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the Prime Minister and advising him hereon.

Besides, addressing issues of macroeconomic importance and presenting views thereon to the Prime Minister. ''This could either suo-motu or on reference from the Prime Minister or anyone else,'' the notification said.

The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise the government, especially the prime minister, on economic and related issues.

It was set up in September 2017 with a term of two years, replacing the erstwhile PMEAC, which was headed by former RBI governor C Rangarajan during the terms of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

with PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 23:48 [IST]