Govt ready to debate any issue, answer any question: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is ready to reply to all questions in parliament but asserted that the dignity of the house must be maintained.

"This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future," PM Modi said.

"Our Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings," the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister also warned on the new Covid variant 'Omicron', urging all to be cautious "as everyone's health is a priority in this hour of crisis".

The Winter Session of Parliament starts Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings.

There are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for serious discussion in the House.The people of the country also hope that these issues are raised, Birla said, adding that he will try his best to provide enough time and opportunities to MPs to raise various matters.

The Speaker voiced hope that all parties will extend their support to ensure smooth functioning of the House and that the proceedings are conducted in an orderly manner. "With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House," he added.