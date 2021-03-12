Govt employees can’t be election commissioners: SC

SC orders father to give allowance to son till he gets his degree, not just till he is 18

New Delhi, Mar 12: "Any persons employed with the central or state governments could not be appointed as election commissioners "across the length and breadth of the country", observed Supreme Court on Friday.

The judgement came on an appeal by the Goa government against the high court's ruling on panchayat polls. The bench said election commissioners have to be independent persons and no state can appoint a person who holds any office with the government.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also directed the Goa state election body to issue the notification for the panchayat polls within 10 days from today and complete the poll process by April 30.

Under the Constitutional mandate, it is the duty of the state to not interfere with the functioning of the state election commission, it held. It took strong note of the fact that Goa government has given its Law Secretary the additional charge of State Election Commissioner.