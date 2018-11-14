  • search

Govt employees associated with RSS face 7 year jail term: PM petitioned to lift ban

    New Delhi, Nov 14: A plea has been filed to lift the ban on government officials joining the RSS. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh affiliated Government Employees National Confederation has asked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to lift the ban on government employees joining the RSS.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    The Confederation has cited the example of the Keshubhai Patel led BJP government in Gujarat, which had in 2000 lifted the ban on the participation of state government employees in the activities of the RSS.

    A letter to this effect has been written to the PM seeking an amendment to the Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules. In the letter, it was also stated that the RSS is a social organisation and many government employees may be interested in joining social activities. Due to the ban, they fear disciplinary action, the letter further stated.

    To facilitate government employees to take part in nation building activities, the Confederation urged the PM to direct the ministry concerned to amend the rules and lift the ban.

    The ban on government employees associating with the RSS came into force on November 30 1966. This was followed by an order by the Indira Gandhi government which banned government employees from promoting or assisting a meeting of the RSS or even attending such meetings.

    In 1975 a notification was issued stating that any persons who contravenes any of the provisions of the above order was punishable with imprisonment of up to years or with fine or both. During the Janata Party government's rule, the ban was briefly lifted, but the Congress re-imposed it in 1980.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 9:59 [IST]
