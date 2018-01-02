Govt appoints former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna as deputy National Security Advisor

Government on Tuesday appointed former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna as Deputy National Security Advisor.

Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves the appointment of former RAW Chief Rajinder Khanna as Deputy National Security Adviser, an official order said.

Khanna is a 1978 batch IPS officer from Odisha. He will assist the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is considered close to Doval.

He joined R&AW in 1978 and is the first chief of R&AW who was directly recruited into the Research and Analysis Service (RAS) cadre and not seconded from any other cadre (most other chiefs were recruited from the IPS cadre).

Khanna has led many counter-terrorism operations in the external spy agency and is reportedly an expert on Pakistan and Islamic terrorism.

The National Security Council, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval as its Secretary, is the apex body on all internal and external security-related matters.

OneIndia News