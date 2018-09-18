  • search

Government to change eligibility for appointment of CERC members

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The government of India is planning to change the eligibility criteria for the appointment of members of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), which will completely overhaul the process of the appointment of members of state electricity regulatory commissions.

    As per the proposed new board, a judge from the Supreme Court of India and power secretary of the government of India will also be made member of the selection committee that will make the role of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission important in the state regulatory commission. The Central government has asked the state governments opinion on this issue. This is an initiative by the central government to make Electricity Regulatory Commissions more transparent.

    Government to change eligibility for appointment of CERC members

    So far, there has been a provision of three-member committee to appoint member of Electricity Regulatory Commission that included chairman of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, a high court judge and chief secretary in the state government. This is a three-member committee.

    Also Read | Employees of power utility held hostage by villagers

    The draft proposal of the new selection board has been sent to the state governments whose chairman will be a judge of the Supreme Court while other members will be included power secretary of the government of India, secretary renewable energy government of India, chief secretary of the state government, central electricity commission and Central Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman will also be its members. Therefore once the news draft proposal is approved, the commission will have six members. As per the rules laid down in the draft, appointment procedure will start six month before the retirement of any member of Electricity Regulatory Commission. State governments will have to follow rules of National electricity policy, National Electricity Plan and Cross Border Exchange of Electrify.

    Read more about:

    government of india supreme court electricity

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue