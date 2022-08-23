Government not taking decisions in time: Nitin Gadkari

Electric and petrol vehicles will cost the same within a year: Gadkari

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 23: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has once again struck a discordant note with his own government. This time Gadkari has said that the government is "not taking decisions in time" and that's a problem while implementing projects.

Gadkari was speaking at NATCON 2022, organised by the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Mumbai.

"You can make miracles...and the potential is there...My suggestion is the future of Indian infrastructure is very bright. We need to accept good technology, good innovation, good research and successful practices in the world and in the country," Gadkari was quoted saying NDTV.

"We should have alternative materials by which we can reduce costs without compromising on the quality. And time is the most important thing in the construction. Time is the biggest capital. The biggest problem is the government is not taking decisions on time," said the Union Minister.

Time is "more important than technology or resources", he added.

Last week, the BJP dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from its parliamentary board and brought in six new faces including B S Yediyurappa and Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 17:59 [IST]