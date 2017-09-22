Gorakhpur: 'Harassed' at school, class 5 student ends life

A class five student of a convent school in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has committed suicide by consuming rat poison after allegedly being punished by a teacher on Wednesday.

Navneet Prakash, a student of class 5 at St Anthony's Convent School at Shahpur, was allegedly punished in school on September 15.

A suicide note was recovered from the student's schoolbag in which he reportedly claimed that he had decided to end his life as he was subjected to harsh punishment by the teacher. The boy was taken to BRD Medical College Hospital but he died during treatment.

12-year-old Navneet Prakash said, "Papa, Today is my first exam and my class teacher kept me crying till 9:15 AM... I was kept standing for three periods. She only listens to her sycophants... I am going to end my life today... Please ask my ma'am not to give such a severe punishment to anyone. Goodbye, mummy, papa & didi."

A case has been registered against the management and principal of his school after the boy's father claimed he was harassed by the school authorities.

"He quietly went upstairs and after some time, he came down and asked for food. His mother gave him food and after having a bit, he took water in a glass that he brought along with him," said Navneet's father Ravi Prakash.

The school must be held responsible for his death," Prakash alleged.

OneIndia News