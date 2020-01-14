Google Doodle pays tribute to late lyricist Kaifi Azmi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 14: Google Doodle paid a tribute to late lyricist and song writer Kaifi Azmi with an amazing painting on his 101st birth anniversary on January 14, 2020 today.

Kaifi's doodle is wearing a white kurta, sporting salt and pepper hair, singing into a mic. Maybe he is reciting his favourite poem. He looks like reciting a peom.

He joined the Communist Party at the age of 19, and started writing for the party's paper, 'Qaumi Jung' and moved to Bombay.

He wrote his first lyric for the film Buzdil directed by Shahid Lateef in 1952. His noted film songs are from Shama, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Shola Aur Shabnam, Anupama, Aakhri Khat, Haqeeqat, Hanste Zakhm, Arth etc. Apart from writing songs, he also wrote Chetan Anand's film Heer Ranjha entirely in verse and created history in dialogue writing.

He won the National Award and Filmfare Award for the screenplay and dialogue of M.S. Sathyu's master piece, 'Garm Hawa'.

Recognised as one of the finest poets of our times, Kaifi Azmi is also the most awarded Urdu poet.

Major Awards include

Padma Shri

Sahitya Akademi Fellowship

Sahitya Akademi Award

Maharashtra Gaurav Award by Government of Maharashtra

Yash Bhartiya Award by Government of Uttar Pradesh

Delhi Government State Award

Soviet Land Nehru Award

Afro- Asian Writers Lotus Award

He has been honoured with Doctorates from many universities in India, such as Purvanchal University and Agra University, the most prestigious being from the Vishwa Bharti Universityin Shanti Niketan.