Google dedicates doodle to 'Day of the Dead'

Bengaluru, Nov 2: The search engine giant Google has dedicated Doodle to 'Day of The Dead' on Friday. The festival is primarily celebrated in Mexico, but can be seen in many parts of Latin America.

The Mexican festivities are by far the best known, but Mexican communities in America and South America also take the time to celebrate death each year.

The Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico developed from ancient traditions among its pre-Columbian cultures. Rituals celebrating the deaths of ancestors had been observed by these civilizations perhaps for as long as 2,500-3,000 years.

The festival that developed into the modern Day of the Dead fell in the ninth month of the Aztec calendar, about the beginning of August, and was celebrated for an entire month. The festivities were dedicated to the goddess known as the "Lady of the Dead", corresponding to the modern La Calavera Catrina.