    Good Friday 2019: Date, importance and how is it commemorated?

    
    

    Christians all over the world observe Good Friday 2019 as the most sorrowful and sacred day of the year. It is also referred to as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday, or Easter Friday.

    Good Friday 2019: Date, importance and how is it commemorated?

    Members of many Christian denominations, including the Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, and Reformed traditions, observe Good Friday with fasting and church services.

    When is Good Friday?

    The date of Good Friday varies from one year to the next on both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. This year, Good Friday falls on Friday 19 April on the Gregorian calendar. Its date coincides with the beginning of the Jewish festival of Passover.

    According to the Julian calendar, which is still used in parts of the eastern Orthodox church, Good Friday will take place this year on Friday 26 April.

    What is Good Friday?

    Good Friday is a Christian holiday held in honor and remembrance of Jesus's death on the cross. It is held after Maundy Thursday, which recalls the Last Supper, and on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

    Good Friday Food:

    Most Christians refuse to eat meat on Good Friday and traditionally hot cross buns are baked on this day.

    How is it observed?

    Good Friday is meant to be a day of reflection for Christians, a day when you focus on the sacrifice Jesus made. It is also a day of mourning for the church. Many churches also participate in Veneration of the Cross. The holy day is also commemorated by carrying out reenactments of the events which led to Christ's crucifixion, known as the Passion of Jesus. Many countries like Italy, Spain, Malta, The Philippines, and India held parades.

    Countries like Bermuda flies handmade kites which symbolizes the ascension of Jesus into heaven.

    Churches in countries like Belgium and Mexico are draped in black.

    Countries which observes Good Friday - a public holiday

    Even though Good Friday is celebrated almost in every part of world, these 20 countries mark Good Friday as a public holiday. These few states in US also mark it as a public holiday including New Jersey, Hawaii, Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut. From this year, Good Friday will also be a public holiday in Daman and Diu, as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli as per the orders of The Bombay High Court.

    • Australia
    • Bermuda
    • Brazil
    • Canada
    • Caribbean
    • Chile
    • Colombia
    • Costa Rica
    • Ecuador
    • Finland
    • Germany
    • Malta
    • Mexico
    • New Zealand
    • Peru
    • The Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Spain
    • United Kingdom
    • Venezuela
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
