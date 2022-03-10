Good fight, but results disappointing, says Manohar Parrikar's son

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Mar 10: As the ruling BJP in Goa is all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar says result is little disappointing.

Utpal Parrikar chose to contest the Panaji constituency as an Independent candidate, rebelling against the BJP leadership for refusing him a ticket to contest the election in his preferred constituency of Panaji.

In Panaji, BJP candidate Atanasia Monserrate was leading.

Independent candidate and late former CM Manohar Parikar's son Utpal Parikar accepted defeat and said, "As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but result is little disappointing."

The ruling BJP in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), political observers said, as vote counting trends of the February 14 elections indicated a hung House.