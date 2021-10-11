Good environment can make you productive says Brahm Parkash Yadav

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Clean air and water, sanitation and green spaces, safe workplaces can enhance people's quality of life: reduced mortality and morbidity, healthier lifestyles, improved productivity of workers and their families, improve lives of women, children and elderly and are crucial to mental health. As the healthy ecosystems clean our water, purify our air, maintain our soil, regulate the climate and in the same way good environment leaves positive impacts on a person's brain. All this simplifies that a pleasant environment can help you become more productive as mentioned by Brahm Parkash Yadav.

Since 2016, Brahm Parkash Yadav got involved in many environment saving acts and programs. He always motivates the society towards saving the environment and making the planet Earth a good place to live. He is a well-known face when the topic is about saving the environment or helping the youth.

Born on 20th September 1984 and started his journey at a young age of 16 years. He always takes care of the environment of the society and wherever he goes.

There is growing evidence to suggest that exposure to natural environments can be associated with mental health benefits. Proximity to greenspace has been associated with lower levels of stress and reduced symptomology for depression and anxiety, while interacting with nature can improve cognition for children with attention deficits and individuals with depression. A 2014 epidemiological study has shown that people who move to greener urban areas benefit from sustained improvements in their mental health.

Brahm Parkash Yadav believes that our environment has a large impact on our health and well-being, an important part of living well is doing our part to take care of the environment. We can work together as proactive communities to foster a safe, happy, and healthy world for years to come. A clean work environment without much clutter allows employees to focus on their goals. The physical environment of a workplace greatly affects the positivity within the firm. Great energy can be created by an, attractive, comfortable physical environment. This energy ultimately enhances productivity and success.

Today various kinds of serious health problems like cancer are increasing fast across the world and the main reason behind the increase in these health problems is the increasing pollution of our environment. The pollution of all kinds is bad whether it is created by people or by the industry. We can find many examples of industries in the world which have polluted the water system in the area where they are located. It is very important for every individual in this world to understand that a clean environment is very important for the health of all human beings. Brahm Parkash Yadav says that any kind of pollution which is causing damage to the environment is equally bad for the whole of humanity.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 16:04 [IST]