Gold worth Rs 49 lakhs seized at IGI airport, three arrested

Three persons were arrested and gold worth around Rs 49 lakhs were seized from them by Customs Preventive and Air Intelligence Unit at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday.

On December 15, gold chains and bar valued at over Rs 20 lakh have been seized in separate incidents at the international airport near in Kochi. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar had said that two crude gold chains, weighing 310 grams and valued at Rs 9.14 lakh, were seized after it was found concealed inside the undergarments of a passenger, who arrived by a Spice Jet flight from Dubai.

On December 10, fifteen kg gold, pegged worth Rs 4.5 crore, was seized from an Air India flight which arrived from Dubai at the international airport in Amritsar. Taranjit Singh and his wife Satinder Kaur, residents of district Tarn Taran, who arrived in the flight from Dubai were detained in connection with the joint probe by the DRI and the Customs, the officials said.

OneIndia News