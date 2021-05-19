Gold prices fall by Rs 97

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 19: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 97 to Rs 47,853 per 10 gram amid muted global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 47,950 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 1,417 to Rs 71,815 per kilogram from Rs 73,232 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Full details of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading marginally lower at USD 1,867 per ounce and USD 27.88 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 16:33 [IST]