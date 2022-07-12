Godavari water level crosses third warning mark in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, July 12: The third and final flood warning alert was issued as water levels of the Godavari river touched 53.9 feet in Telangana's Bhadrachalam.

The Godavari river overflowed after monsoon rains poured over several parts of the state, especially the northeastern districts, authorities informed. According to Central Water Commission officials, the flood level is on the rise as huge inflows are entering the river in the upper catchment area. The officials are releasing 54,973 cusecs into the river by opening 22 gates at Taliperu project.

The district administration is on highest alert and ready to meet any emergency situation even if the flood level in the river reaches 60 feet. As many as 24 NDRF personnel were available to respond promptly to emergency situations.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicted that the prevailing weather conditions are likely to continue for a few more days. Met officials issued Red alert to a few north-eastern districts of the state while an Orange warning was issued to North and Central districts for two more days.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has reviewed the rain situation with the district authorities and Ministers who are in rain-hit districts. He asked public representatives and officials to stand by the people in need of the hour.