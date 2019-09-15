Godavari river boat capsize: 12 dead, 23 rescued; "Extremely pained" says PM Modi

Amravati, Sep 15: At least 12 people drowned and 17 others were rescued when a boat with 62 people including crew members capsized in the Godavari river near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

As per latest reports, 23 people have been rescued so far in the incident where a tourist boat carrying 61 people capsized in Godavari river in Devipatnam.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered all available ministers in the district to supervise rescue works at site of incident where a tourist boat carrying 61 people capsized. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister asked for a complete report on the incident and asked to release safety guidelines prepared by an experts committee.

#UPDATE Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA): 11 people have lost their lives in the incident where a tourist boat carrying 61 people capsized in Godavari river in Devipatnam, East Godavari district, today. pic.twitter.com/pCukgoenfu — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

The river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the mishap occurred. The boat started off for the picturesque Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and it capsized near Kachhuluru.

Fourteen passengers from Kadipikonda village of Telangana's Warangal district were travelling in the boat. One of the rescued passengers told a local television channel that the boat suddenly tilted in the river and overturned. Some passengers tried to climb on top of the boat to save themselves, while others fell into the water, Hindustan Times reported.

PM Modi has condoled loss of lives in the tragedy.

"Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy," PM tweeted.

Two NDRF teams, each with 30 members, were sent to the spot, according to relief and rehabilitation department authorities. A chopper has been pressed into service to locate the boat. The Godavari river has been in spate due to fresh floods for the last one week.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing the situation. He has directed local ministers and MLAs to supervise rescue operations. Two boats of the AP Tourism Department have been sent to the spot.

Tourism Minister Muthamsetty Srinivasa Rao said the capsized boat didn't have a licence of the Tourism Department, but had permission from Kakinada Port authorities.